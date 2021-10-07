Danny Noppert sees off Ian White to reach World Grand Prix semi-finals

Danny Noppert sealed a place in the World Grand Prix semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Ian White in Leicester.

The Dutchman, who had already seen off compatriots Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort to secure his first appearance in a quarter-final, was in dominant form against the 12-time ranking event winner.

Boasting a 95 average and a 116 check-out in the final set, Noppert seldom looked troubled in the last two sets, after Englishman White had levelled the match with a 12-dart leg.

???? ?? ??? ??! Danny Noppert continues his sensational run at the 2021 BoyleSports World Grand Prix as he secures his spot in the Last 4 with a 3-1 win over Ian White! ? ?? ???? ? Krzysztof Ratajski v Jonny Clayton pic.twitter.com/cfSbZZBzTS — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 7, 2021

Noppert told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe it, I’m playing brilliantly. Finally everything is coming out on the stage and I’m happy with it.”

In the last four Noppert will face Welshman Jonny Clayton who overcame an embarrassing blunder in the second set to edge past Krzysztof Ratajski 3-2.

Clayton looked a strong favourite to go 2-0 up but went bust after failing to land a 134 check-out, allowing the Pole to pull back to 1-1.

Gerwyn Price blasted the crowd after beating Dave Chisnall (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Defending champion Gerwyn Price blasted the Leicester crowd as “a bit rubbish” for booing him in the course of his 3-0 stroll against Dave Chisnall.

Price did not have to be near his best to dispose of his opponent, averaging under 90 and failing to hit a single 180 despite cruising to victory.