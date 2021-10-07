Brighton player released on bail after arrest on suspicion of sexual assault

A Brighton footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released on conditional bail until November 3 while enquiries continue.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a woman was allegedly attacked in the Sussex city.

The Premier League club confirmed one of its player was involved in the investigation.

The woman is receiving specialist support from officers, the police spokesperson added.

On Wednesday evening, a Brighton club spokesperson said: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.