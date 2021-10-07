Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire are protecting players and coach who used racist language

Azeem Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of “protecting” the former players and coach who were found by the club to have used racist language.

A spokesperson for the 30-year-old former spinner criticised the Headingley outfit for not providing him with the full report into the racism allegations he first made three years ago.

Yorkshire have been contacted for a response.

Rafiq’s lawyers issued a damning statement running to more than 2,500 words on Thursday, in a detailed response to Yorkshire’s summary of an independent report.

My response to YCCC’s statement/report on that Friday morning at the cancellation of the the Test Match ???? The fight continues … pic.twitter.com/zrsX7uopWB — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) October 7, 2021

Yorkshire released a summarised version of their independent report on September 10, apologising and accepting Rafiq had been a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” in his two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.

A spokesperson for Rafiq said: “Yorkshire is protecting the players and a coach who they now acknowledge used either racist language or were bullying. The club is intent on not naming them, yet has stated publicly that Azeem is wrong on some allegations without explaining why or on what basis.

“The investigation has lacked transparency and due process…The summary was provided, in effect, by the defendant – Yorkshire. Azeem has not been allowed to see the report, comment or respond. Even with all those issues, Yorkshire was forced to admit to racism and bullying. How bad is the full report for Yorkshire?”