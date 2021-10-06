World Rugby look to ban kit clashes that affect colour blind people

Colour Blind Awareness say approximately one in 12 men and one in 200 women in the world have the condition.

World Rugby will bid to ban red and green kit clashes in international matches to help sufferers of colour blindness in time for the 2027 World Cup.

Rugby’s governing body is aiming to cut out kit clashes that would affect colour blind players, officials and fans.

World Rugby has teamed up with Colour Blind Awareness to look at ways to reduce issues for those with the condition, including the global body’s chairman Bill Beaumont.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont is colour blind (Adam Davy/PA)
World Rugby’s plans mean that should Ireland play Wales at the 2027 World Cup, one team would have to wear a change kit.

