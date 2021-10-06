Tyson Fury arrives in Las Vegas with a message for Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has left Deontay Wilder in no doubt of his intentions upon his arrival in Las Vegas.

World heavyweight champion Fury is preparing for this weekend’s trilogy showdown with his American rival, having knocked him out in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Wilder is banking on a new and improved style to get the better of Fury at the third time of asking.

“But no matter what Deontay Wilder does I’m still going to knock him the f*** out. In quick time, quick fashion.”

Wilder has consistently refused to acknowledge Fury as the WBC champion following his defeat via technical knockout in the seventh round, and merely insists their business is not over.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet for the third time on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“The whole time, two years.

“Every time he looks in the mirror he sees Tyson Fury.

PA Graphic

“Every time he wakes up he thinks of Tyson Fury.