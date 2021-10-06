Taking the knee ‘the right way’ to make stand against discrimination – PFA boss

There should be “no debate” on whether players should continue to take the knee, according to union boss Maheta Molango.

The gesture has been part of Premier League football since the competition resumed in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, following the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States in May of that year.

Its critics say it has political overtones, and link it to the Black Lives Matter movement, but Molango, the Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive, says it is simply an expression against discrimination of all forms.

“For us it’s not about politics. I think some people are willing to drive this into a political discussion – it is not,” he said at the Leaders Week sports business conference in London.

Maheta Molango is the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association (Handout/PA).

“It’s not just about racism. Racism is just one part of it, but it is just unacceptable in the 21st century that certain people behave in a certain way.

“England has led the line in sparking this discussion, about race and other things and I’m very proud to be representing people who have had a discussion that other countries do not debate at all.

“For us, there is no debate. It is not about politics, it is just a stand against discrimination and it’s the right way to communicate it to people.”

England player Raheem Sterling has been targeted by racists online (Mike Egerton/PA)

Research commissioned by the channel found Raheem Sterling was subjected to 78 per cent more abuse on Twitter than Harry Kane in the months leading up to and during the Euros, with 54 per cent of this being racist. The abuse peaked significantly during the championship.

Signify, who provided the data study, found Twitter had only removed a fraction of the abuse and abusive accounts targeting players. Months after the offensive tweets and accounts were reported, Signify recorded that only 27 per cent of the posts had been taken down.

The figures showed that from the start of the 2021 season technology platforms were no more effective at removing racist abuse than they were back in July after the Euros final.

​Twitter removed just ​2 in 19 racist accounts, failing to act on 84 per cent.

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said its platforms “do not profit from hateful and abusive content”.

“We’re committed to cooperation with UK law enforcement authorities on hate speech and will respond to valid legal requests for information in these cases.”

A Twitter spokesperson said “abusive and hateful conduct has no place on our service”.