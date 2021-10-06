On this day in 2001: David Beckham takes England to the World Cup

Captain David Beckham led by example as he curled home a last-gasp free kick to book England’s place in the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, on this day in 2001.

England were facing the prospect of a tricky two-legged play-off against Ukraine before Manchester United midfielder Beckham struck three minutes into stoppage time to salvage a crucial 2-2 draw with Greece at Old Trafford.

Little more than a month after their unforgettable 5-1 win in Munich, the unconvincing point was sufficient for Sven-Goran Eriksson’s relieved side to top their qualifying group ahead of Germany on goal difference.

David Beckham rescued England against Greece (Phil Noble/PA)

“It wasn’t the prettiest of games but we kept fighting back. The character of the team is unbelievable.”

After Teddy Sheringham was nudged in the back more than 30 yards from goal, Beckham unleashed an unstoppable right-foot effort into the top left corner at the Stretford End.

The goal came just as news filtered through that Group 9 rivals Germany had been held to a 0-0 draw at home to Finland.

Teddy Sheringham headed England level with his first touch after coming on from the bench (Phil Noble/PA)

Three Lions manager Eriksson said of Beckham: “You could see he wanted really hard to win this and he showed again he is a really great captain.”

England went on to reach the World Cup quarter-finals in the Far East before being beaten 2-1 by eventual champions Brazil, while Rudi Voller’s Germany were runners-up after losing the final 2-0 in Yokohama.