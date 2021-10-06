Heather Watson bundled out of Indian Wells in first round

British number two Heather Watson crashed out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after surrendering a one-set lead in her first-round match against American Sloane Stephens.

Former US Open champion Stephens battled back to progress 6-7 (5) 7-5 6-1 in two hours and 50 minutes.

Watson has endured a largely forgettable 2021, winning just seven WTA main draw matches to date, in addition to being eclipsed by the remarkable achievements of fellow Briton Emma Raducanu.

American Sloane Stephens will play compatriot Jessica Pegula in the next round (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

But despite being the higher-ranked player and facing an opponent she had beaten five times in their seven previous meetings, the 29-year-old was unable to complete the job.

World number 73 Stephens – whose own form this calendar year has been inconsistent – secured a crucial break of serve in the 12th game and final game of the second set to level.