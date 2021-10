Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel leads charge to keep Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea

What the papers say

Thomas Tuchel wants to head off Tottenham’s interest in Antonio Rudiger by having Chelsea offer the centre-back a new deal, according to the Express. The paper says the manager is pushing for a better offer to be made to the 28-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, following the Germany defender’s rejection of the Blues’ first offer.

Rudiger’s international team-mate Bernd Leno‘s struggles at Arsenal could reportedly impact upon his future in international football. The 29-year-old has become the Gunners’ second-choice goalkeeper after the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Daily Star citing Fussball.News as reporting Leno may now drop out of the picture for his country, prompting fears an exit from the Emirates is likely.

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move away from PSG (Martin Rickett/PA)

Despite the rumours of his pending departure, Kylian Mbappe could be staying at Paris St Germain. The club’s director Leonardo is quoted in the Sun as criticising the “lack of respect” shown by Real Madrid in their pursuit of the French World Cup winner, who has previously said leaving Paris is “the next logical step” in his career.

Social media round-up

#LFC transfer target, 17, "not impressed" by speculation linking him with Reds movehttps://t.co/JmXOjOSlul pic.twitter.com/1zeBiYvHhx — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 5, 2021

Players to watch

Bremer: TeamTalk says Calciomercato have reported Manchester United and Manchester City have joined Liverpool in the race for the 24-year-old Torino defender.

Serie A could be the next destination for Andre Onana (Michael Regan/PA)