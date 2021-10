Wigan name Matt Peet as new head coach

Wigan have appointed assistant Matt Peet as their new head coach and brought Shaun Wane back to the club.

The club also sprung a surprise with the appointment of former Warrington player and assistant coach Lee Briers to their new-look backroom team.

Peet has replaced Australian Adrian Lam, whose three-year reign was brought to a halt at the end of the 2021 season and, at 37, becomes the youngest head coach in Super League.

? ANNOUNCEMENT | Wigan Warriors are delighted to unveil a new Head Coach and Coaching Team for 2022 onwards. • Matt Peet as Head Coach• Lee Briers as Assistant Coach• Sean O’Loughlin as Assistant Coach• Shaun Wane as Leadership and Management Director #WWRL pic.twitter.com/XbCv7CRih5 — Wigan Warriors ?⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) October 5, 2021

His assistants will be Briers, who has ended a 24-year association with Warrington, and ex-Wigan skipper Sean O’Loughlin.

Wane will combine his role as England head coach with that of leadership and management director of the Warriors.

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told a news conference: “We have no reservations at appointing from within.

“The individual development and team performance of players and coaches across all Wigan’s squads is of paramount importance for the success of Wigan Warriors.

Peet has spent more than a decade at his home-town club, working in a range of coaching positions with the academy, reserves and now first team.

He coached the England Academy for four years including tour of Australia in 2016.