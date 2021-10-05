On This Day in 2006: Former Man Utd keeper Fabien Barthez announces retirement

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez announced his retirement from football on this day in 2006.

The mercurial Frenchman had been without a club since being released by Marseille at the end of the 2005-06 season.

He had been France’s first-choice keeper in the 2006 World Cup, with his last match the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the final.

Fabien Barthez, playing for Marseille, saves from Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard (Phil Noble/PA)

Barthez announced his retirement on French television channel TF1, saying: “I am quitting the French team, I am quitting club football. I am going to continue enjoying myself without football.”

The 35-year-old had been trying to agree a deal with Toulouse, where he had begun his career, but it did not work out.

“The only club I wanted to go to was not so happy to have me,” added Barthez. “It happens and you have to live with it. I needed an adventure and I have only done things that I want to.”

Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson gives instructions to Fabien Barthez (Phil Noble/PA)

But the following April, following an altercation with a Nantes fan, Barthez left the club and, although he stated his intention to carry on playing, he did not make another appearance.