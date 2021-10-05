England players arrive at St George’s Park – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 5.

Football

England’s players arrived at St George’s Park.

Good vibes as the lads arrive at St. George's Park ? pic.twitter.com/akpYIpXpD8 — England (@England) October 5, 2021

Virgil Van Dijk was back on international duty.

Paul Pogba had a laugh with Zlatan.

And he joined up with France.

Liverpool reflected on a five-star day for Robbie Fowler, 28 years ago.

Manchester United recalled the signing of four players on this day last year.

Rugby Union

Jason Robinson revealed a famous face had visited Sale at the weekend.

Great to have @TheScript_Danny join us for the game last Sunday! Glad you had a great day mate and look forward to welcoming you back again soon! @SaleSharksRugby ? @premrugby pic.twitter.com/XUBfhQDovW — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) October 5, 2021

Happy birthday, Sam Warburton.

Happy Birthday @samwarburton_ ? A two-time Tourist & Lions captain. Here he is at his inspirational best. Have a great day Sam ? pic.twitter.com/BvBEldObkm — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) October 5, 2021

Cricket

England began their T20 World Cup journey.

The West Indies are also on their way.

TRAVEL DAY! ✈️ #MissionMaroon is on its way to the #T20WC in the UAE! pic.twitter.com/Adi6IVXEOx — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 5, 2021

Tennis

The stars arrived at Indian Wells.

Cycling

Chris Froome was off-roading.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean had a pain-free flight.

Flying hasn’t always been nice to my left hand but today I had a painless flight. And that feels good ?? pic.twitter.com/49yYbHXiKF — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) October 4, 2021

Happy 29th birthday Kevin Magnussen.

Happy birthday to our friend @KevinMagnussen ? Hope you have a great day Kevin! #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/xKjhqPIQ3A — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 5, 2021

Williams and Red Bull joked about Monday’s social blackout.

Waiting for Facebook and Instagram to come back online…⏳ Twitter team, how's it going? ? pic.twitter.com/dGkEb7tLI6 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 4, 2021

ℹ️ Instagram and Facebook have joined the group ? pic.twitter.com/KAqpZFROHD — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 5, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury geared up to speak to the media.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was not happy.