Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez among the early season winners in Premier League

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United make up a familiar top four as Premier League action pauses for the second international break of the 2021-22 season.

High-flying Brighton and Brentford are among the surprise packages so far, while there is discontent on the terraces at Tottenham and Newcastle.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the winners and losers from the opening seven rounds of top-flight fixtures.

WINNERS

Chelsea

Building on their surprise Champions League triumph, Thomas Tuchel’s men are the early table toppers, thanks in part to record-signing Romelu Lukaku’s strong start since returning to Stamford Bridge. Defeat to Manchester City is the only major blot on the Blues’ copybook to date, with a creditable draw at Liverpool – secured with only 10 men – the only other occasion they have dropped points.

Brentford

Brentford snatched a late win at West Ham on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA)

Manchester City

Following Sunday’s pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield, the reigning champions have now taken four points from trips to two of their main titles rivals: Chelsea and Liverpool. While they may be two points off the pace, Pep Guardiola’s City have already faced five of the other seven clubs to finish in the top eight last term and are arguably still to hit top form.

Brighton

After four seasons of relegation scraps, Albion have enjoyed their best start to a Premier League campaign. Graham Potter’s well-drilled Seagulls could even have gone top the table last week. With almost a fifth of the season gone, the in-form Sussex club are averaging two points per game, putting them on par with the two Manchester sides.

Everton

Rafael Benitez has made a strong start at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

LOSERS

Leicester

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester have made an unconvincing start to the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is yet to secure a Premier League victory this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham

Following a tumultuous summer, the position of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is already under serious scrutiny, with a disillusioned fan group requesting a meeting with Spurs’ board to discuss the club’s vision. Resounding defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal and uninspiring football have not helped the Portuguese coach’s cause, while Harry Kane is yet to score a league goal since being denied a summer transfer.

Norwich

Daniel Farke’s Norwich collected their first Premier League point of the season at Burnley on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Southampton

