Paralympic champion Ellie Robinson retires from swimming

Paralympic champion Ellie Robinson has announced her retirement from swimming.

Robinson was a Paralympic gold and bronze medallist at the Rio Games at the age of 15.

In Tokyo this year she finished fifth in the butterfly final and provided a memorable poolside interview when she spoke of the ongoing hip problem she had to overcome just to compete.

The girl with the massive coat and unbreakable spirit ??❤️? Paralympic and European champion @EllieRobinsonGB confirms her retirement from competition in the wake of Tokyo 2020 ⤵️ https://t.co/wJS56SE6AF — British Swimming (@britishswimming) October 4, 2021

In a statement from British Swimming, the 20-year-old said: “Where do I begin? How about I just say swimming, you’ve served me well.

“Although your door may be closing, it will never be locked. I will forever be peering through to admire the beauty behind you.

“We’ve not always got on well. We’ve clashed countless times – but swimming, I can happily extend a hand and say ‘thank you. It was all part of your plan in the end. I should have never doubted you’.”

“There is no doubt that, through her performances at two Paralympic Games and other major international competition, she has helped to promote para-swimming and also raise the profile of para-sport more generally.