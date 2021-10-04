North London success as Manchester City struggle – the WSL season so far

The Women’s Super League is four games into the season and has thrown up some twists and turns so far.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we’ve learned so far.
North London lead
North London is dominating the WSL so far, with Arsenal and Tottenham the two sides who remain unbeaten with four wins from as many games. Arsenal are top on goal difference and have looked dominant on the field, helped by the addition of new star signings including Nikita Parris, Mana Iwabuchi and Tobin Heath. While the Gunners have been exerting their dominance with large scorelines, Spurs have been quietly racking up victories, including a 2-1 win against Manchester City.
Are Leicester being out-foxed?
Newly-promoted Leicester have had a difficult start to life in the WSL, being one of three teams without any points so far. Alongside Birmingham and Reading, the Foxes have struggled and the side look to be struggling with the loss of Remi Allen to Aston Villa over the summer. They have some tough games coming up, and next is a visit to Kingsmeadow against champions Chelsea on Sunday.