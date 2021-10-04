North London success as Manchester City struggle – the WSL season so far

UK SportPublished:

Leicester, Birmingham and Reading are yet to collect a point.

North London success as Manchester City struggle – the WSL season so far

The Women’s Super League is four games into the season and has thrown up some twists and turns so far.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we’ve learned so far.

North London lead

North London is dominating the WSL so far, with Arsenal and Tottenham the two sides who remain unbeaten with four wins from as many games. Arsenal are top on goal difference and have looked dominant on the field, helped by the addition of new star signings including Nikita Parris, Mana Iwabuchi and Tobin Heath. While the Gunners have been exerting their dominance with large scorelines, Spurs have been quietly racking up victories, including a 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Blues for Manchester City

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – FA Women’s Super League – Academy Stadium
Manchester City have only won one of their games so far this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Are Leicester being out-foxed?

Newly-promoted Leicester have had a difficult start to life in the WSL, being one of three teams without any points so far. Alongside Birmingham and Reading, the Foxes have struggled and the side look to be struggling with the loss of Remi Allen to Aston Villa over the summer. They have some tough games coming up, and next is a visit to Kingsmeadow against champions Chelsea on Sunday.

Kerrby key for Chelsea

Chelsea v Everton – FA Women’s Super League – Kingsmeadow
Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby have been key for Chelsea (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Broadcast boost

Leah Williamson celebrates a goal
Arsenal are flying this season (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News