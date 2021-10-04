From Leicester to Watford, via France and Italy – the Tinkerman’s recent roles

Claudio Ranieri is back in English football with Watford.
The colourful Italian memorably led Leicester to the 2016 Premier League title, belying odds of 5000-1 to produce the most outlandish triumph.
Here, the PA news agency looks at where Ranieri, once known as ‘The Tinkerman’ for over-rotating his squad at Chelsea, has been since he left the Foxes in 2017.
Nantes
A spell in Ligue 1 lasted just the 2017-18 season, with a promising start ebbing away as Nantes wound up finishing 10th. Third after 10 games and inside the top five for the bulk of the campaign, a tough end to the term ultimately undid Ranieri’s chances of staying in France.