From Leicester to Watford, via France and Italy – the Tinkerman’s recent roles

Claudio Ranieri has not been short of work since leaving Leicester.

Claudio Ranieri is back in English football with Watford.

The colourful Italian memorably led Leicester to the 2016 Premier League title, belying odds of 5000-1 to produce the most outlandish triumph.

Here, the PA news agency looks at where Ranieri, once known as ‘The Tinkerman’ for over-rotating his squad at Chelsea, has been since he left the Foxes in 2017.

Nantes

A spell in Ligue 1 lasted just the 2017-18 season, with a promising start ebbing away as Nantes wound up finishing 10th. Third after 10 games and inside the top five for the bulk of the campaign, a tough end to the term ultimately undid Ranieri’s chances of staying in France.

Fulham

Claudio Ranieri Unveiling – Craven Cottage
Claudio Ranieri was unveiled at Fulham in 2018 (Simon Cooper/PA)

Roma

Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Group E – Fulham v AS Roma – Craven Cottage
The Roman had another stint in charge of Roma (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Sampdoria

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Claudio Ranieri left Sampdoria in the summer (PA).
