From Leicester to Watford, via France and Italy – the Tinkerman’s recent roles

Claudio Ranieri is back in English football with Watford.

The colourful Italian memorably led Leicester to the 2016 Premier League title, belying odds of 5000-1 to produce the most outlandish triumph.

Here, the PA news agency looks at where Ranieri, once known as ‘The Tinkerman’ for over-rotating his squad at Chelsea, has been since he left the Foxes in 2017.

Nantes

✔️ @FCNantes is delighted to announce that Claudio Ranieri will be our coach for the next 2 years. #BenvenutoMister?https://t.co/HV6fSH8ked pic.twitter.com/Meo7dgXA85 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) June 15, 2017

A spell in Ligue 1 lasted just the 2017-18 season, with a promising start ebbing away as Nantes wound up finishing 10th. Third after 10 games and inside the top five for the bulk of the campaign, a tough end to the term ultimately undid Ranieri’s chances of staying in France.

Fulham

Claudio Ranieri was unveiled at Fulham in 2018 (Simon Cooper/PA)

Roma

The Roman had another stint in charge of Roma (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Sampdoria