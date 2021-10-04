Football rumours: Arsenal could make a move for Raheem Sterling

What the papers say

Arsenal could look to make a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Mirror. Sterling has been at the Etihad since 2015 and is currently in talks about a new deal, but Mikel Arteta could look to sign the 26-year-old.

Claudio Ranieri could return to the Premier League and has been linked with a move to Watford, the Mirror writes. The Hornets are looking for a new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz at the weekend.

Yaya Toure could be heading to help out at Barcelona (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City are in pole position to sign Darwin Nunez, although Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also eager to land the Benfica striker, writes the Daily Star.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kacper Kozlowski who is currently on the books of Pogon Szczecin in his native Poland, writes the Express.

Social media round-up

Alli's #THFC days could be numbered after Nuno's new midfield works vs Villahttps://t.co/IJaI8sUk3j pic.twitter.com/hgxvLn1i5c — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 4, 2021

'No amount of money' can take Declan Rice away from West Ham #WHUFC https://t.co/HpUkfkOSNR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 3, 2021

Players to watch

Serge Aurier: The former Tottenham defender, who is currently a free agent, is set to sign a deal with Villarreal, according to L’Equipe.

Serge Aurier, right, is a free agent (Oli Scarff/PA)