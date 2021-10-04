Claudio Ranieri appointed Watford boss

Watford have announced the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

The Italian former Chelsea and Leicester boss succeeds Xisco Munoz, who parted company with the Hornets on Sunday.

He takes over a side 15th in the Premier League with seven points from their opening seven matches.

? Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new Head Coach. Welcome to Watford, Claudio! ? — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 4, 2021

Ranieri, 69, is Watford’s 13th permanent manager since owners the Pozzo family took control of the club in 2012.

He boasts a wealth of experience, with clubs such as Napoli, Fiorentina, Valencia, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid also on his CV.