Can Deontay Wilder turn tables on Tyson Fury in trilogy showdown?

Tyson Fury is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title for the first time when he takes on Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this weekend as the pair end a near 20-month hiatus from the ring.

Fury became world champion again when he sensationally stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in February last year and a United States arbitrator ordered them to face each other again.

Here, the PA news agency explores how we have got to this stage and what may happen this week?

So, how did we get here?

Tyson Fury, left, beat Deontay Wilder in their February 2020 rematch (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Is there any appetite for this fight?

Deontay Wilder, pictured, blamed a number of issues for his loss to Fury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

What can Wilder do differently?

While Fury is unlikely to change his blueprint too much, Wilder has to give his foe something else to think about other than raw power. Yes, possessing dynamite in both fists means Wilder will always be in a fight – although it remains to be seen whether surgery on his left bicep last year has had any impact on that – but he has placed too much emphasis on those monster bombs. Fury may have been knocked down twice in the first fight but he rose from the canvas on both occasions and never came close to touching down in the second meeting. Has Wilder been concocting something in secret with Scott? Because if he has not then it is unlikely the result will be any different.

Any concerns in Fury’s camp?

Fury is an odds-on favourite to successfully defend his world title, something he has, remarkably, never done. Both he and Wilder have been out of the ring for nearly two years but Fury has shown in the past that long stretches away from the sport are no barrier to his success. However, it is only three months since Fury tested positive for Covid-19. While his symptoms are thought to have been mild, many sportspeople have struggled with the virus for a number of weeks and months after it has left their system. There is no suggestion that has been the case with Fury but anyone outside of his inner circle would not be privy to such information at this stage of fight week.

What comes after this?

