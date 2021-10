Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.

Title heavyweights slug it out at Anfield

A blockbuster encounter finishes with the points shared ?#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/K7MBgMQLYk — Premier League (@premierleague) October 3, 2021

They went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be fooled by that right now. Liverpool remain the only unbeaten team in the league and City won comprehensively at Chelsea last week. Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden underlined the wonderful attacking play of the two sides by scoring from almost-impossible angles.

Dropping Ronaldo not a good idea

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure after being dropped to the Manchester United bench against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Imitation sincerest form of flattery

The move ?The finish ?The celebration ?The away end ? SO much to ? about @andros_townsend's latest goal! #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/JaOq7vSNdI — Everton (@Everton) October 2, 2021

Andros Townsend admits he spent hours on the training field as a youngster trying to copy Cristiano Ronaldo. So there was only one thing on his mind when he equalised for Everton at Old Trafford and headed towards the corner housing celebrating Toffees’ fans. Out came the Portuguese’s iconic “Siiuuu” goal celebration as Townsend channelled his inner Ronaldo. “Maybe I should’ve tried harder with the celebration because it wasn’t a great execution,” Townsend said. “It was a bit of respect to Cristiano, it’s an honour to be on the same field as him.” Townsend capped a perfect day by bagging Ronaldo’s shirt after the game.

Hornets hard to please

ℹ Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club's Head Coach. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 3, 2021

In under 10 months Xisco Munoz won promotion at Watford and settled them nicely into Premier League life. But that did not prevent the Hornets saying ‘Adios’ as the Spaniard exited through Watford’s managerial revolving door. Watford have had 15 managers (as well as two caretaker appointments) since June 2011, so perhaps no one should be surprised Munoz was on his way after a 1-0 defeat at Leeds made it three winless games in all competitions. A Watford club statement spoke of a “negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving”, but it will be a brave man who succeeds Munoz at the 15th-placed Hornets.

Crash bang Hwang