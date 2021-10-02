On this day in 2019: Dina Asher-Smith wins the 200m at the World Championships

On this day two years ago, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win World Championships sprint gold.

The then 23-year-old won gold in the 200 metres final in Doha to secure her own piece of history.

Her time of 21.88 secured her first individual senior title at world level.

In 2019, Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win World Championships sprint gold (Mike Egerton/PA)

She had been the favourite for victory going into the race, but it was a reduced field after the defending champion Dafne Schippers was among those who withdrew from the event.

Asher-Smith came fourth in the 200m in London two years previously after battling back from a broken foot.

Asher-Smith became just the seventh woman to win gold for Great Britain in the championships’ history (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was a huge marker to lay down ahead of the Olympics, which were due to be held the following year before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to be postponed.

Unfortunately, Asher-Smith had an injury-ravaged 2021 season and left Tokyo with just a 4x100m bronze.