On this day in 2019: Dina Asher-Smith wins the 200m at the World Championships

On this day two years ago, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win World Championships sprint gold.
The then 23-year-old won gold in the 200 metres final in Doha to secure her own piece of history.
Her time of 21.88 secured her first individual senior title at world level.
She had been the favourite for victory going into the race, but it was a reduced field after the defending champion Dafne Schippers was among those who withdrew from the event.
Asher-Smith came fourth in the 200m in London two years previously after battling back from a broken foot.
It was a huge marker to lay down ahead of the Olympics, which were due to be held the following year before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to be postponed.
Unfortunately, Asher-Smith had an injury-ravaged 2021 season and left Tokyo with just a 4x100m bronze.
Her individual dreams were wrecked by a serious hamstring injury sustained at the British trials in June and she failed to reach the 100m final before pulling out of the 200m.