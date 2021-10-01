Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp rivalry has made me better

The Spaniard believes managerial rivalries help him ‘make a step forward’.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp has helped make him a better manager.

Guardiola will come up against his Liverpool counterpart on Sunday when Premier League champions City visit Anfield.

With Guardiola and Klopp at the helm, the two clubs have been the pre-eminent forces in the English game in recent seasons.

“That’s the reason I’m still in this business. Some managers, and Jurgen is one of them, challenge you to make a step forward.”

City won at Anfield last season for the first time in 18 years.

City’s 4-1 victory at Anfield in February was the club’s first at the ground in 18 years (Tim Keeton/PA)

He said: “I’m very pleased Anfield is full again and we can go there to play a game. It’s nice that the people are back and we can enjoy a fantastic atmosphere there. Hopefully we can handle it in a good way.

“I don’t know the reasons why we didn’t win at Anfield over the 18 years. Over my five years, it was because they are an exceptional team.”

