Pele thanks hospital staff after returning home following surgery

Pele said he was “very happy to be back at the house” after having surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

The three-time World Cup winner wrote he had been “punching the air more often than usual” after being discharged from hospital.

He revealed on September 6 a “suspicious lesion” had been detected during tests, prompting surgeons to operate, but vowed to tackle it “with a smile on my face”.

In an update posted on Facebook, he said: “When the road is hard, celebrate every step of the journey. Focus on your happiness.

“It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more often than usual. I’m very happy to be back at my house.