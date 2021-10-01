Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

UK SportPublished:

Real Madrid have been linked to Cavani while Klopp has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Ronald Koeman at Barca.

What the papers say

Edinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain. Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp has been put onto club officials’ wish list amongst other options, who the Daily Express names as former Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo and River Place’s Marcelo Gallardo.

Burnley v Leeds United – Premier League – Turf Moor
Kalvin Phillips is said to be close to re-signing with Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

Chelsea are still hoping to hold onto German centre-back Antonio Rudiger, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. The 28-year-old has been linked to a host of rival clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid. But Romano reports Rudiger is happy with Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel and that contract negotiations at Chelsea are continuing.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Timo Werner could be looking at a return to Germany (Tess Derry/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Williot Swedberg: The 17-year-old Swedish midfielder is being monitored by Liverpool, Barcelona and AC Milan, Spanish outlet Fichajes says.

Arsenal v Everton – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is reportedly looking to leave the Gunners (Michael Regan/PA)

Moussa Diaby: The 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and France winger is a target for Liverpool, Calciomercato reports.

