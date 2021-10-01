Evan McPherson strikes again as Cincinnati Bengals beat Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan McPherson scored his second game-winning field goal of the season as the Cincinnati Bengals saw off the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21.

The Jaguars had early success on the ground, with James Robinson scoring with a six-yard run in the first quarter and quarterback Trevor Lawrence diving in to make it 14-0 at half-time.

But the home side stepped up in the third, erasing the deficit with Joe Burrow finding CJ Uzomah with a 22-yard pass, and Joe Muxon rushing to draw things level going into the final 15 minutes.

Robinson had his second TD of the day to put the Jags up by seven, but Burrow connected with Uzomah from 31-yards to level proceedings.