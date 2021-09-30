Liverpool v Manchester City – can Pep Guardiola outwit nemesis Jurgen Klopp?

Just a week after getting the better of Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will aim to do the same to his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

It is arguably his most difficult task as the German has proved to be his long-term nemesis.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key factors heading into Sunday’s match at Anfield.

Head-to-head

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the best record of his counterparts against Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

Form

Liverpool - Won 9, Drawn 2, Lost 0, Goals scored: 26, Goals conceded: 7

Manchester City - Won 6, Drawn 1, Lost 3, Goals scored: 25, Goals conceded: 8

Selection issues

.@TrentAA is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Manchester City due to the adductor injury that ruled him out of the #UCL trip to FC Porto. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021

Both squads have injury problems which are likely to impinge on this weekend’s fixture. Liverpool’s biggest miss will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to miss the game with a groin injury sustained this week and joins midfielders Thiago Alcantara (calf) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) on the absentee list. City are definitely without midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (thigh), who scored City’s first two goals in their 4-1 win at Anfield in February, while left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful.

History

The Anfield curse broken? Oh go on then – one last time ? ? #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/SR5eNItUd6 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 7, 2021