Liverpool v Manchester City – can Pep Guardiola outwit nemesis Jurgen Klopp?

Just a week after getting the better of Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will aim to do the same to his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.
It is arguably his most difficult task as the German has proved to be his long-term nemesis.
Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key factors heading into Sunday’s match at Anfield.
Head-to-head
Form
Selection issues
Both squads have injury problems which are likely to impinge on this weekend’s fixture. Liverpool’s biggest miss will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to miss the game with a groin injury sustained this week and joins midfielders Thiago Alcantara (calf) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) on the absentee list. City are definitely without midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (thigh), who scored City’s first two goals in their 4-1 win at Anfield in February, while left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful.
History
City ended an 18-year Anfield hoodoo last season with their first win there since 2003. Guardiola’s side benefited from an uncharacteristic home slump from Klopp’s side which saw them lose six league matches in succession, of which their victory was the third. Prior to that, Liverpool had won seven out of eight encounters at Anfield scoring 19 goals and conceding just seven.