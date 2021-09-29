Football rumours: Could Leicester’s Youri Tielemans be headed to Spain?

UK SportPublished:

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked to the Foxes’ midfielder while Liverpool are watching Anaut Danjuma, according to football’s rumour mill.

What the papers say

Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in signing Leicester’s Youri Tielemans if he is available next summer, Athletic reports. The 24-year-old Belgium international has attracted the interest of several clubs as he has risen to become one of the Premier League’s top midfielders during his time with the Foxes. Leicester have so far resisted any attempts to lure him elsewhere, but may find it hard to resist big-money offers from Spanish giants Barca and Real.

Liverpool are closely watching former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma after his strong start with new club Villarreal, according to Voetbal International. The 24-year-old Dutchman joined the LaLiga side last month and has so far looked impressive in five appearances, including two off the bench. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp is said to see Danjuma as a possible future replacement for Sadio Mane.

Wales v USA – International Friendly – Liberty Stadium
Juventus’ American midfielder Weston McKennie is reportedly a target for West Ham (PA)

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Newcastle and France winger Allan Saint-Maximin, Calciomercato says. The 24-year-old has been a bright spot amid a bleak start to the season for the winless Magpies. He was linked to a £40million switch to Everton last summer but Newcastle managed to keep him. He has made it clear, however, he would like to be at a club that wins trophies.

Transfer Deadline Day
Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele could be set for a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andre Onana: The 25-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper has been linked to Arsenal after contract extension talks with Ajax broke down, Voetbal International reports.

Serge Aurier File Photo
Former Tottenham man Serge Aurier has been linked to Real Madrid (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Luis Diaz: Porto’s 24-year-old Colombian midfielder has drawn some interest from Liverpool, according to The Independent.

