Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Champions League ban extended to two games

UK SportPublished:

The full-back will miss games against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Champions League ban extended to two games

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had the ban for his red card against Young Boys in the Champions League extended to two matches by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side’s shock loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back’s mandatory one-match ban has been increased for “rough play”, meaning he will miss next month’s home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News