What has gone wrong at Tottenham as fans seek answers from club board

Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby has exacerbated their recent demise, forcing a fans’ group to seek talks with the club’s board over their strategy.
Just over two years ago Spurs were in a Champions League final, but now they are a club in disarray and have lost their last three Premier League games with an aggregate score of 9-1.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what has gone wrong at Spurs.
Where did it start to go wrong?
What is the sentiment towards the club?
What happened this summer?
Is Nuno the right man for the job?
What has happened this season?
It looked like Nuno might be an inspired appointment as he led Spurs to their best ever Premier League start, winning their first three games 1-0. But since then things have unravelled as they lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, while the first-half performance against Arsenal was an embarrassment. Nuno has admitted he got his tactics wrong in that game, which is a concern, but the display of key men also highlighted just how bad things have got. Kane is having an obvious hangover from his summer transfer saga, having failed to score in five league games and looked a shadow of the player that won the Golden Boot and Playmaker award last season.