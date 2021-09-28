What has gone wrong at Tottenham as fans seek answers from club board

UK SportPublished:

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has requested a meeting with the board to discuss the direction the club is going in.

What has gone wrong at Tottenham as fans seek answers from club board

Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby has exacerbated their recent demise, forcing a fans’ group to seek talks with the club’s board over their strategy.

Just over two years ago Spurs were in a Champions League final, but now they are a club in disarray and have lost their last three Premier League games with an aggregate score of 9-1.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what has gone wrong at Spurs.

Where did it start to go wrong?

Mauricio Pochettino led Spurs to the top table of English football
Mauricio Pochettino led Spurs to the top table of English football (Jonathan Brady/PA)

What is the sentiment towards the club?

Fans protested against chairman Daniel Levy at the end of last season
Fans protested against chairman Daniel Levy at the end of last season (Adam Davy/PA)

What happened this summer?

Is Nuno the right man for the job?

Nuno admitted he got his tactics wrong in Sunday's loss to Arsenal
Nuno admitted he got his tactics wrong in Sunday’s loss to Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

What has happened this season?

It looked like Nuno might be an inspired appointment as he led Spurs to their best ever Premier League start, winning their first three games 1-0. But since then things have unravelled as they lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, while the first-half performance against Arsenal was an embarrassment. Nuno has admitted he got his tactics wrong in that game, which is a concern, but the display of key men also highlighted just how bad things have got. Kane is having an obvious hangover from his summer transfer saga, having failed to score in five league games and looked a shadow of the player that won the Golden Boot and Playmaker award last season.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News