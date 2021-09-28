What Europe need to do to avoid further Ryder Cup embarrassment in Italy in 2023

Europe suffered a crushing defeat in the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, losing by a record margin to a dominant United States side.
Dustin Johnson became the first American player since Larry Nelson in 1981 to compile a perfect 5-0 record, with all 12 players – who were ranked inside the world’s top 21 – contributing at least a point before the singles in the 19-9 rout.
Here, the PA news agency’s golf correspondent Phil Casey looks at what Europe need to do to avoid another embarrassing loss in Italy in 2023.
Change the qualifying system
Make the most of home advantage
Seven of the last eight contests have now been won by the home side, with 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ the sole exception. 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn successfully negated the opposition’s generally greater length off the tee with narrow fairways and thick rough, while Steve Stricker did the opposite at Whistling Straits to the same effect and also gathered his team at the venue for practice rounds shortly before the contest. The next European captain will hope his players use their opportunity to get to know the course by contesting the Italian Open over the next two years.
Bring back other matchplay events
Have more in-form players
Come up against a less impressive, committed American side
Good luck with this one. While Brooks Koepka’s concerns about the Ryder Cup interfering with his nap schedule indicated he may not be fully committed to the cause, the same did not appear to apply to the rest of his team-mates, most of whom do not bear the scars of being on the receiving end of Europe’s previous dominance. The United States also look to have found at least three strong pairings to rely on for the foreseeable future in Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson, with Scottie Scheffler also doing well alongside Bryson DeChambeau before beating world number one Rahm in the singles.