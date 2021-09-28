Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.

Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.