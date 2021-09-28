Roger Hunt dies aged 83 – where are England’s World Cup winners now?

The class of 1966 still remain the only England side to lift a trophy at a major tournament.

World Cup winner Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, Liverpool announced on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency runs the rule over how England’s men followed up on that World Cup win.

Gordon Banks

Goalkeeper Banks won 73 England caps and made 628 club appearances in a 15-year career, winning the League Cup with both Leicester and Stoke. Banks is also remembered for his stunning save from Pele’s header in England’s 1970 World Cup clash with Brazil. After helping Stoke to the 1972 League Cup, Banks lost the sight in one eye in a car crash in October later that same year, which ultimately ended his professional career. He had a brief managerial stint with Telford. In 2016, Banks revealed he was battling kidney cancer for the second time. Banks, who had been Stoke president since 2000, died aged 81 in February 2019.

George Cohen

George Cohen (left) in action during the 1966 World Cup final (PA Archive)

Jack Charlton

Jack Charlton went on to enjoy a successful spell as manager of the Republic of Ireland (PA Archive)

Bobby Moore

Bobby Moore (centre) is the only England captain to guide his side to World Cup glory (PA)

Ray Wilson

Ray Wilson (with trophy) died aged 83 in May 2018 from Alzheimer’s disease (PA Archive)

Nobby Stiles

The midfield enforcer of Alf Ramsey’s team, Stiles helped nullify the threat of Eusebio in the semi-final against Portugal – and memorably danced on the pitch with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England’s extra-time triumph over West Germany. Part of Manchester United’s 1968 European Cup-winning team, Stiles, capped 28 times by England, made 392 appearances for the Red Devils, leaving for Middlesbrough in 1971. A career in coaching followed, with two stints at Preston, before a short-lived tenure at West Brom. Stiles also worked for a spell as a youth team coach at United, helping oversee the development of the renowned class of 92, which included the likes of David Beckham and the Neville brothers. In October 2020, Stiles died aged 78 following a long illness, having previously suffered a stroke, being diagnosed with prostate cancer and later Alzheimer’s.

Alan Ball

Alan Ball went on to twice manager Portsmouth (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton (right) in conversation with England manager Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)

Martin Peters

Former England team-mates George Cohen, Gordon Banks, Martin Peters (with World Cup trophy) and Sir Geoff Hurst (Adam Davy/PA)

Sir Geoff Hurst

Geoff Hurst scores in the final at Wembley (PA)

Roger Hunt

Roger Hunt (far right) enjoying a reunion with some of his England World Cup winning team-mates (John Stillwell/PA)

Sir Alf Ramsey (manager)

Former Ipswich boss Ramsey remained in charge of England until 1974 (PA Archive)
