Football rumours: Man Utd switching sights from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips

Published:

The Red Devils are eyeing the Leeds man as doubts surround Declan Rice’s future, according to football’s rumour mill.

What the papers say

Manchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.

West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of £100m for their England star, but have dropped that valuation after the summer transfer window came and went without Rice leaving despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Rice has rejected improved contract offers, making a move seem more likely.

Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan – UEFA Europa League – Second Qualifying Round – Tallaght Stadium
AC Milan’s Franck Kessie is being monitored by two leading English clubs (Niall Carson/PA)

Manchester City full-back Pedro Porro could be off to Real Madrid, Portugal’s O Jogo reports. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon, where he has caught the eye of Real officials. The Spain international is valued at around £18m.

Tom Davies File Photo
Everton’s Tom Davies is rumoured to be a target for Crystal Palace (Alex Pantling/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Reyes Cleary: West Brom’s 17-year-old English striker is being watched by German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim, according to the Daily Mail.

Jacob Ramsey: The 20-year-old Aston Villa midfielder is a potential target for Manchester City, Spain’s Fichajes reports.

Queens Park Rangers v Manchester United – Pre Season Friendly – Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Manchester United’s Juan Mata could be looking for a new club (Steven Paston/PA)
