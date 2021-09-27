What went wrong for Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk and what comes next?

Anthony Joshua is no longer world heavyweight champion after being outclassed over 12 rounds by Oleksandr Usyk, who claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a unanimous decision win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

More than 66,000 fans descended on the north London venue in the hope Joshua would move a step closer to a showdown against domestic rival Tyson Fury, but the Briton was beaten by the smaller man on Saturday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what occurred at the weekend and the likely fallout.

Wasn’t Joshua favoured to beat Usyk, what happened?

Anthony Joshua, right, ended the fight against Oleksandr Usyk slumped against the ropes (Nick Potts/PA)

What went wrong?

What’s next for Joshua?

When and where will the rematch take place?

What can Joshua do differently next time?

Usyk, left, staggered his opponent on several occasions (Nick Potts/PA)

And what about a Joshua-Fury fight?