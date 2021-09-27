Talking points from this weekend’s Premier League action

A clash of two title contenders and the first north London derby of the season provided only a fraction of the Premier League drama as Manchester United lost at home and Liverpool were stung by the Bees.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.
City make a statement
Chelsea were favourites for the Premier League title in the eyes of many long before the signing of Romelu Lukaku – the odds shifting in late May when their third victory over Manchester City in the space of two months delivered the European Cup to Stamford Bridge. But momentum swung back in favour of the defending champions on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus’ deflected strike early in the second half was the only difference on the scoresheet, but City looked better in every department as Chelsea failed to register a shot on target, grateful to Edouard Mendy for keeping the scoreline down. If Pep Guardiola’s decision not to field a defensive midfielder in the Champions League final proved costly, here Thomas Tuchel’s decision to accommodate three – N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic – also backfired, with Chelsea too passive in the face of City’s press.
‘The Process’ is working
United’s problems exposed by Villa
Fearless Bees sting again
Jimenez is back
For everyone bar Southampton, there was a hugely welcome moment on Sunday when Raul Jimenez scored his first Premier League goal since last October, completing his comeback from the horrific fractured skull he suffered in November. It was reward for the huge amount of work he and the Wolves backroom staff have done to get him back on a football pitch, and also for the bright start he has made to the season. Wolves have struggled for goals so far this term – if the Mexican can rediscover his touch things will be looking up for Bruno Lage’s side.