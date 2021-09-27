Talking points from this weekend’s Premier League action

A clash of two title contenders and the first north London derby of the season provided only a fraction of the Premier League drama as Manchester United lost at home and Liverpool were stung by the Bees.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.

City make a statement

Chelsea were favourites for the Premier League title in the eyes of many long before the signing of Romelu Lukaku – the odds shifting in late May when their third victory over Manchester City in the space of two months delivered the European Cup to Stamford Bridge. But momentum swung back in favour of the defending champions on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus’ deflected strike early in the second half was the only difference on the scoresheet, but City looked better in every department as Chelsea failed to register a shot on target, grateful to Edouard Mendy for keeping the scoreline down. If Pep Guardiola’s decision not to field a defensive midfielder in the Champions League final proved costly, here Thomas Tuchel’s decision to accommodate three – N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic – also backfired, with Chelsea too passive in the face of City’s press.

‘The Process’ is working

Mikel Arteta celebrated a huge win over rivals Tottenham on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

United’s problems exposed by Villa

Harry Maguire left the pitch with an injury on Saturday to increase Manchester United’s concerns (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fearless Bees sting again

Brentford took points off Liverpool with another vibrant display (Adam Davy/PA)

Jimenez is back

What a goal. What a player. We are ????? going to get tired of watching this. ??? pic.twitter.com/tTxOJ1lkS6 — Wolves (@Wolves) September 26, 2021