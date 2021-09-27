Naby Keita back in training as Liverpool prepare to take on Porto

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to training ahead of the Champions League trip to Porto.

The Guinea international missed Saturday’s draw at Brentford with a foot injury sustained in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Norwich.

On Friday, manager Jurgen Klopp was unsure when Keita would be back in time for the trip to Portugal for their Group B encounter but he joined the full squad for a workout at the club’s AXA training ground on Monday lunchtime.