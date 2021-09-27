Five things we learned from England Women’s successful summer

England Women finished their summer with two series wins against India and New Zealand, with just four defeats in 14 white-ball matches.
Heather Knight’s team’s season started with a Test match against India in a multi-format series which mirrored that which will be used for the women’s Ashes in Australia this winter.
England sealed victory against India in the final T20 international of the series before the players took part in the inaugural Hundred competition.
A three-match T20 series against New Zealand followed, with England winning 2-1, before the summer was brought to an end by five ODIs with the Kiwis, in which the home side sealed a 4-1 win.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at what we’ve learned from the England Women’s cricketing summer.
The impact of professionalisation
There is a bright future ahead
Women’s Test cricket could continue to grow
England’s shortcomings
Can it be sustained?
England head coach Lisa Keightley said after the final match of the summer that the players need a break after their busiest summer ever, and Katherine Brunt has missed matches as the side look to manage her workload. It was more than the women’s players have been accustomed to previously but a far cry from the workload of their male counterparts and England will have to learn to adapt ahead of a winter which includes the Ashes and a World Cup.