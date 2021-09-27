Five things we learned from England Women’s successful summer

England Women finished their summer with two series wins against India and New Zealand, with just four defeats in 14 white-ball matches.

Heather Knight’s team’s season started with a Test match against India in a multi-format series which mirrored that which will be used for the women’s Ashes in Australia this winter.

England sealed victory against India in the final T20 international of the series before the players took part in the inaugural Hundred competition.

A three-match T20 series against New Zealand followed, with England winning 2-1, before the summer was brought to an end by five ODIs with the Kiwis, in which the home side sealed a 4-1 win.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at what we’ve learned from the England Women’s cricketing summer.

The impact of professionalisation

Tash Farrant earned an England recall after impressing in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2020 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

There is a bright future ahead

Teenager Alice Capsey has already been talked about for making her international debut after impressing for Oval Invincibles (Yui Mok/PA)

Women’s Test cricket could continue to grow

England played a non-Ashes Test match to kick off their summer, the first for seven years (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s shortcomings

England have been bowled out a number of times this summer (David Davies/PA)

Can it be sustained?

