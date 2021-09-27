A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

Paris St Germain

Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge two weeks ago – domestically, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won eight out of eight so far as the club look to regain the Ligue 1 trophy they were pipped to last term by Lille.