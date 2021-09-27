A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

UK SportPublished:

Manchester United face a rematch with Villarreal.

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.

Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.

Paris St Germain

Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge two weeks ago – domestically, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won eight out of eight so far as the club look to regain the Ligue 1 trophy they were pipped to last term by Lille.

Porto

Porto's former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic (left) could face his old club on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA).
Porto’s former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic (left) could face his old club on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA).

Villarreal

Villarreal beat Manchester united on penalties in the Europa League final in May (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA).
Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final in May (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA).

Juventus

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News