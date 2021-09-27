A look at 5 potential next opponents for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua has signalled his intention to trigger his rematch clause against Oleksandr Usyk, who succeeded the Briton as the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion after a unanimous decision win at the weekend.
It is therefore highly likely the Ukrainian’s first defence will be against the fighter he put on a masterclass against at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but sometimes unforeseen issues and agendas can nix what is expected.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the fights that could be next for Joshua and how probable they are at coming off.