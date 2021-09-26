Ryder Cup day three: USA storm to record victory at Whistling Straits

Europe captain Padraig Harrington admitted his side had simply been outplayed as the United States regained the Ryder Cup with a record-breaking performance at Whistling Straits.

Trailing 11-5 heading into Sunday’s 12 singles matches, Harrington’s side needed a comeback greater than 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the trophy, with the home side requiring just three-and-a-half points.

But although Rory McIlroy belatedly found some form to beat Xander Schauffele in the opening match, the scoreboard was soon a sea of American red as Steve Stricker’s side stormed to an utterly dominant 19-9 victory, the biggest winning margin in the modern era.

“It’s a tough loss for us but the US played well, they outplayed us,” Harrington said. “They were a strong team that got their plan right and got some momentum going.”

The writing had been on the wall over the first two days of US dominance and victories for Scottie Scheffler – over the previously unbeaten Jon Rahm – Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau made it 14-6 before it fell to Collin Morikawa to effectively secure victory with eight matches still on the course.

The Open champion’s birdie on the 17th guaranteed him half a point against Viktor Hovland – subsequently confirmed on the last – and the home celebrations, which Justin Thomas had started by downing beer on the first tee on Saturday afternoon, could officially begin.

Shot of the day

BRYSON! ? DeChambeau hits his drive onto the green at the par-four first and holes the 40-footer for eagle! ? Watch the final day of the Ryder Cup live on the Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel! pic.twitter.com/OOrd4bfduy — Sky Sports Ryder Cup (@SkySportsGolf) September 26, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau started his singles match against Sergio Garcia in explosive fashion by driving the green on the first and holing a long putt for eagle.

Moment of the day

"I just wish I could have done more for the team." A remarkable interview from Rory McIlroy.https://t.co/JxG6gzJhYF — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) September 26, 2021

After three straight defeats and being left out of a session for the first time in his Ryder Cup career, Rory McIlroy struggled to hold back the tears after winning his singles match against Xander Schauffele.

Statistic of the day

The 2021 United States team joins 2004 Europe and 2006 Europe as the only Ryder Cup teams since 1979 to not lose a session. They're the first U.S. #RyderCup team to not lose a session since 1977. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) September 26, 2021

Top statistician Justin Ray emphasises the dominance of the US team.

Quote of the day

“I’ve never cried about what I’ve done as an individual, I couldn’t give a s***.” – Rory McIlroy, who once described the Ryder Cup as an exhibition, reveals how much the contest now means to him.

Tweet of the day

Q to DJ: "There's been a few bromances, like DJ and Collin…" DJ: "Yeah, we got a bromance!" Q: "Will you go in bed together then like Fleetwood and Molinari?" DJ: "If you want me to, absolutely. I ain't scared." Yep, drunk DJ is undefeated! — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) September 26, 2021

The United States team were clearly enjoying themselves in their post-event press conference.

What’s next?