Curtis Jones hoped his goal at Brentford would prove decisive for Liverpool

Curtis Jones admitted he was disappointed that his sizzling strike at Brentford did not earn Liverpool all three points.

The midfielder lashed Liverpool in front in the Premier League contest with a fierce drive which flew into the net via a slight deflection.

But Brentford substitute Yoane Wissa finished from close range eight minutes from time to secure a 3-3 draw for the hosts.

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, left, congratulates Curtis Jones after the latter’s goal (Adam Davy/PA)

“I got the ball and came inside and it opened up, so I saw the goal and I just hit it. I was fortunate enough that it went in,” Jones told Liverpool’s website.

“But I’m disappointed that we never came away with all three points and we’ll definitely be going for them in the next game.

“That’s what happens, you know – it’s the Premier League and the teams are all good. If you’re not at 100 per cent, you get punished.”

Ethan Pinnock had fired Brentford into an early lead but goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah – his 100th in the Premier League for Liverpool – put the visitors in control.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank enjoyed the game (Adam Davy/PA)

“We just tried to present ourselves in the best possible way,” said delighted Bees boss Thomas Frank.