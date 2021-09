After a midweek sojourn into Carabao Cup third-round action, the Premier League returns with some huge fixtures.

Title contenders clash, derby days loom and a league-first will occur over the course of another three days of action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major talking points heading into the sixth round of matches.

Citizens a test for Tuchel’s high-flying Blues

Chelsea and Manchester City meet for the first time since Kai Havertz scored the winner in last season’s Champions League final. (Nick Potts/PA)

Nuno going south ahead of first north London derby?

Nuno Espirito Santo has seen his Tottenham side lose their last two Premier League games 3-0. (Nigel French/PA)

Aussie Rules

Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas referee to officiate a Premier League game. (John Walton/PA)

So Farke, so bad as Norwich need to make a point

Daniel Farke’s Norwich side have lost their last 15 Premier League fixtures. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Seagulls looking to fly higher than Eagles in M23 derby