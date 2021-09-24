Andy Murray suffers quarter-final defeat at Moselle Open

Andy Murray’s promising run at the Moselle Open in Metz ended with a quarter-final loss to top seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Victories over Ugo Humbert and Vasek Pospisil had seen the Scot reach the last eight at an ATP Tour event for the first time since he won his last title in Antwerp in 2019.

But Hurkacz, who defeated Roger Federer to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals this summer, proved a step too far, the Pole prevailing 7-6 (4) 6-3.

Murray was obviously frustrated not to win a first set where he was the better player, missing three opportunities to break in the eighth game.

And Hurkacz took advantage in the tie-break before raising his level in the second set. He broke Murray’s serve in the fourth game and held off an attempted fightback from his opponent to clinch victory.