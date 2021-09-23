Football rumours: Liverpool enter race for Erling Haaland

What the papers say

The queue for Erling Haaland continues to grow, with reports suggesting Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for the prolific Borussia Dortmund forward. The Liverpool Echo, citing Mundo Deportivo, says the Reds are looking to potentially beat the 21-year-old’s wealth of other suitors, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain, to a deal.

Chelsea are believed to have a new number one target in the form of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Daily Mirror reports Blues bosses have turned their attention to the 22-year-old Holland international, after the club were unable to secure Jules Kounde in the summer window.

The Daily Mirror says Barcelona are monitoring Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. According to the paper, Barcelona sent a scout to visit Walsall, where the 20-year-old is currently on loan, following a string of impressive performances. The Spanish club previously sent scouts to watch him as a teenager when he was on loan at non-league Worthing.

Social media round-up

#MCFC 'reject' £15million bid for teenager Liam Delap from Borussia Dortmundhttps://t.co/mHpVJXBjmy pic.twitter.com/wgHVmdj1Lp — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 22, 2021

Anthony Martial lined up for Premier League move after Man Utd 'put striker on transfer list'https://t.co/pLu3VUDKbE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 22, 2021

