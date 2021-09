Premier League and Championship clubs to trial safe standing areas from January

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 next year as part of a pilot programme.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.

The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.

Football grounds subject to all-seater policy invited to apply to have licensed standing areas from 1 Jan. Grounds must meet a range of criteria to be an early adopter, including having seats with barriers/independent barriers in home and away sections. https://t.co/SJzdMr6sfR pic.twitter.com/yNNxvUYj1D — Sports Grounds Safety Authority (@SGSA_UK) September 22, 2021

Clubs must apply to be part of the ‘early adopter’ programme by October 6, and if approved will be able to operate a licensed standing area from New Year’s Day until the end of the season.

The SGSA said the project would be independently evaluated, with all other areas of the stadia remaining all-seater.

Standing areas in what is now the Premier League and Championship were outlawed by legislation passed in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

The introduction of the licensed standing areas follows a commitment by the Government in its 2019 General Election manifesto, and it is a move which has cross-party support.

“With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress. I look forward to hearing from clubs who wish to be part of our early adopters programme during the second half of this season.”

Clubs must meet a range of criteria in order to gain approval.