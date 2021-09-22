Football rumours: Dean Henderson wants to be loaned out by Manchester United

What the papers say
Dean Henderson is reportedly seeking a spell away from Old Trafford after being usurped by David De Gea as the side’s goalkeeper. Henderson has been unable to even earn a bench spot this season due to suffering from long Covid. The Sun says the 24-year-old England international wants to be sent out on loan in January, after having previously been sent by United to Sheffield United twice.
A reward is in the offing for Mason Mount‘s efforts for the Three Lions and Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with the Blues in July 2019, will be offered a new contract by the club in coming months.
Ronald Koeman could reportedly be replaced as Barcelona boss by another former Everton manager. If the club can sack the 58-year-old without paying out some £10million then they will hire Roberto Martinez, 48, as his replacement, according to the Mail.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Bernd Leno: Eurosport says Arsenal will make the Germany goalkeeper, 29, available for transfer after custodian Aaron Ramsdale arrived from Sheffield United in the summer.