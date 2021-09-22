Football rumours: Dean Henderson wants to be loaned out by Manchester United

What the papers say

Dean Henderson is reportedly seeking a spell away from Old Trafford after being usurped by David De Gea as the side’s goalkeeper. Henderson has been unable to even earn a bench spot this season due to suffering from long Covid. The Sun says the 24-year-old England international wants to be sent out on loan in January, after having previously been sent by United to Sheffield United twice.

A reward is in the offing for Mason Mount‘s efforts for the Three Lions and Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with the Blues in July 2019, will be offered a new contract by the club in coming months.

Ronald Koeman could reportedly be replaced as Barcelona boss by another former Everton manager. If the club can sack the 58-year-old without paying out some £10million then they will hire Roberto Martinez, 48, as his replacement, according to the Mail.

Social media round-up

Anthony Martial's comments on Arsenal as Man Utd put star up for salehttps://t.co/orF8GrEgo5 — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) September 21, 2021

Man United are still reportedly interested in Erling Haaland and want him to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up front pic.twitter.com/KQEuA4GqSI — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 21, 2021

