Derby docked 12 points by EFL after appointing administrators

Derby have been docked 12 points and have dropped to the bottom of the Championship after appointing administrators on Wednesday.

The EFL confirmed the penalty had been applied after Derby announced that Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou of business advisory firm Quantuma would serve as joint administrators.

Wayne Rooney’s side have taken 10 points from eight games so far, but now find themselves six points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who were previously bottom of the table.

Derby had signalled their intention to appoint administrators last week, citing a failure to identify new owners and the continued impact of Covid-19 on revenue streams.

In a statement, Hosking said: “I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County Football Club today.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the finances of the club and its long-term ability to continue in its current form.

“We recognise that with the commencement of the 2021/22 season last month, this news will be of concern to stakeholders and fans, in addition to the city of Derby and the wider football community.

“We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward.

“Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures in the Championship this season and finding interested parties to safeguard the club and its employees.”

The EFL subsequently confirmed the points penalty had been applied, and said it had already held talks with the administrators. Further talks are planned with supporters’ group Rams Trust, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, as well as local MPs.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney’s team are six points adrift at the bottom of the Championship after a 12-point deduction (Nick Potts/PA)

“We will endeavour to provide timely and relevant updates as appropriate and as and when events unfold over the coming weeks.”

The Rams announced late on Friday night they had made the “tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators amid mounting financial problems.

Derby are already under a transfer embargo with potential for an additional points deduction for previously breaking the EFL’s financial rules.

Rooney’s side escaped relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season after drawing 3-3 at Pride Park against Sheffield Wednesday.