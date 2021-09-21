The big issues behind Eddie Jones’ 45-man England training squad

Who is missing?

Why has Jones acted?

Referencing the need to “draw bit of a line in the sand” after the Lions tour, England’s head coach is intent on building a team to win the next World Cup and has two years to do it. He has made it clear that all four players remain in contention for the future, but that prospect is bleaker for some more than others. Billy Vunipola’s powers have been on the wane for some time, while his elder brother Mako blows hot and cold. Both are facing stiff competition from a younger generation. George’s slump that started in the Six Nations continued on to the Lions tour, but he will surely be back given the lack of experience at hooker. Ford, meanwhile, has lost out to rising star Marcus Smith.