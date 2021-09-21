The big issues behind Eddie Jones’ 45-man England training squad

Billy and Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and George Ford have all been left out by the head coach.

The big issues behind Eddie Jones’ 45-man England training squad

Eddie Jones has overseen the greatest single cull of senior internationals of his England reign in selecting a 45-man training squad for the autumn, eclipsing 2018 when Dylan Hartley, Chris Robshaw, James Haskell and Mike Brown were phased out. Here the PA news agency examines the key questions surrounding his selection.

Who is missing?

Mako (left) and Billy (right) Vunipola face a battle to win back their England places
Mako (left) and Billy (right) Vunipola face a battle to win back their England places (Adam Davy/PA)

Why has Jones acted?

Referencing the need to “draw bit of a line in the sand” after the Lions tour, England’s head coach is intent on building a team to win the next World Cup and has two years to do it. He has made it clear that all four players remain in contention for the future, but that prospect is bleaker for some more than others. Billy Vunipola’s powers have been on the wane for some time, while his elder brother Mako blows hot and cold. Both are facing stiff competition from a younger generation. George’s slump that started in the Six Nations continued on to the Lions tour, but he will surely be back given the lack of experience at hooker. Ford, meanwhile, has lost out to rising star Marcus Smith.

Who is the biggest casualty?

George Ford has been an influential figure for England but he is now on the outside looking in
George Ford has been an influential figure for England but he is now on the outside looking in (Ashley Western/PA)

How good is Smith?

Who could emerge in time for the World Cup?

Alex Dombrandt has been sensational for Harlequins as a dynamic number eight
Alex Dombrandt has been sensational for Harlequins as a dynamic number eight (PA)
