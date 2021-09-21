Louis Lynagh on course to follow in the footsteps of Ben Stokes

Lynagh’s father Michael was a World Cup winner with Australia but the 20-year-old has been called up by England.

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.

The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.

Ian and James Botham

Wales’ James Botham is the grandson of former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham
Ged and Ben Stokes

The late Ged Stokes played rugby league as a prop forward for New Zealand and took charge of the Kiwis A team on their 2003 tour of Great Britain having moved to England to play for and later coach Workington before a spell with Whitehaven. Son Ben, who was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, but raised in Cumbria, has established himself as a mainstay of the England cricket team, famously batting them to World Cup glory in July 2019 before weeks later smashing a stunning 135 not out at Headingley to level the Ashes series at 1-1.

George, Ron and Dean Headley

England’s Dean Headley successfully appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Matthew Bell
Kevin, Tom and Sam Curran

Surrey’s Sam Curran and his brother Tom Curran have both played for England
Sergei and Elena Baltacha

Soviet Union defender Sergei Baltacha won 45 senior international caps in a career which took him from Dynamo Kiev in his native Ukraine to Ipswich and St Johnstone. His Kiev-born daughter Elena, who died from liver cancer at the age of 30 in 2014, was a British number one who played Fed Cup and Olympic tennis for Great Britain and won 11 singles and four doubles titles on the ITF circuit.

