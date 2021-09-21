Louis Lynagh on course to follow in the footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.
The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.
Ian and James Botham
Ged and Ben Stokes
The late Ged Stokes played rugby league as a prop forward for New Zealand and took charge of the Kiwis A team on their 2003 tour of Great Britain having moved to England to play for and later coach Workington before a spell with Whitehaven. Son Ben, who was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, but raised in Cumbria, has established himself as a mainstay of the England cricket team, famously batting them to World Cup glory in July 2019 before weeks later smashing a stunning 135 not out at Headingley to level the Ashes series at 1-1.
George, Ron and Dean Headley
Kevin, Tom and Sam Curran
Sergei and Elena Baltacha
Soviet Union defender Sergei Baltacha won 45 senior international caps in a career which took him from Dynamo Kiev in his native Ukraine to Ipswich and St Johnstone. His Kiev-born daughter Elena, who died from liver cancer at the age of 30 in 2014, was a British number one who played Fed Cup and Olympic tennis for Great Britain and won 11 singles and four doubles titles on the ITF circuit.