Louis Lynagh on course to follow in the footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.

The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.

Ian and James Botham

Wales’ James Botham is the grandson of former England cricketer Lord Ian Botham (Ashley Western/PA)

Ged and Ben Stokes

The passion! ? How did you celebrate the winning moment? ? pic.twitter.com/G7keSxMZRr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 27, 2019

The late Ged Stokes played rugby league as a prop forward for New Zealand and took charge of the Kiwis A team on their 2003 tour of Great Britain having moved to England to play for and later coach Workington before a spell with Whitehaven. Son Ben, who was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, but raised in Cumbria, has established himself as a mainstay of the England cricket team, famously batting them to World Cup glory in July 2019 before weeks later smashing a stunning 135 not out at Headingley to level the Ashes series at 1-1.

George, Ron and Dean Headley

England’s Dean Headley successfully appeals for the wicket of New Zealand’s Matthew Bell (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Kevin, Tom and Sam Curran

Surrey’s Sam Curran and his brother Tom Curran have both played for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sergei and Elena Baltacha

Remembering the inspirational Elena Baltacha on the anniversary of her passing What is your favourite memory of Bally? pic.twitter.com/Os9jW1WBmv — LTA (@the_LTA) May 4, 2020