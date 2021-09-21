Helicopter stops play and Kammy gets a fright – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.

Football

Kammy had a fright in the night.

Woke up in the night & forgot me granddaughters doll was at the top of the stairs ? heart attack ❤️ I thought Chucky & his bride were after me ?? pic.twitter.com/xdEL6Jew6l — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 21, 2021

Hungary’s sanction over racist abuse of England players did not go down well.

158k fine 2 game stadium ban for Hungary?? Absolutely pathetic ?? — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) September 21, 2021

FIFA's punishment toward Hungarian FA is just laughable #NoRoomforRacism — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) September 21, 2021

Ruben Neves boosted Wolves’ youth policy.

✋ Stop what you are doing and watch this wholesome content. ?? ??? + ??? pic.twitter.com/isU0fJrkMz — Wolves (@Wolves) September 21, 2021

Tributes continued to Jimmy Greaves.

Ahead of tonight's match vs @SpursOfficial U21s, we will be holding a minute's applause in memory of Jimmy Greaves. #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/GhZOXRtmdv — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) September 21, 2021

Happy birthdays…

A big happy birthday to the skipper! ?? pic.twitter.com/zJyQzmudjs — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 21, 2021

? 299 games⚽️ 60 goals? 4 major trophies Have a great day, @TrevorSteven63! ? pic.twitter.com/ItqD70NpGF — Everton (@Everton) September 21, 2021

Toby Alderweireld was on the school run.

Lucy Bronze was ready for action.

Newcastle welcomed their goalkeeper back from injury.

? Oh Martin Dúbravka ? Great to see you back out training, @HecoDubravka! ? ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vDD562FwcG — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 21, 2021

Cricket

Play suspended between Gloucestershire and Durham… due to a helicopter!

This is a first!!!!! Helicopter stops play. pic.twitter.com/ATqRg98A2V — Chris Rushworth (@ChrisRush22) September 21, 2021

Stuart Broad showed an act of kindness!

Going to cook Mollie her favourite meal tonight. ? https://t.co/qhjEEByTzp — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 21, 2021

Kevin Pietersen wished Chris Gayle a happy birthday.

Sam Billings jetted in for his IPL stint after a successful Finals Day at Edgbaston.

Fight week continued.

Live on @SkySports box office.

— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 21, 2021

Golf

European captain Padraig Harrington was getting pumped up for the Ryder Cup.

MMA